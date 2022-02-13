DIGGS, Stephen



Stephen Shepard Diggs, age 70, passed away at his home in Atlanta, GA on February 9, 2022 after a 3-month battle with an aggressive brain tumor. Born May 25, 1951 in Rockingham, NC to father James Webb Diggs, Sr. and mother Elizabeth Shepard Diggs, Stephen was the younger brother to James Diggs Jr. (Becky) of Orlando, FL and Curtiss Diggs (Kathleen) of Dallas, GA. Stephen is survived by his loving wife Pam Diggs of Atlanta, GA, daughter Lacey Hofmeyer (Erik) of Miami, FL, son Kevin Diggs (Angela) of Niceville, FL, both brothers, 5 grandchildren (Oliver, Greta, Aksel, Theodore, and Lucy), and many extended family members, all of whom he loved dearly. Stephen graduated with a Political Science degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro in 1973 after a vehicle accident ended his ambitions to become a military pilot while attending The Citadel. Stephen enjoyed a 40+ year career across many companies undertaking software development, information technology solutions, and enterprise security system projects around the world. He enjoyed studying and documenting the Diggs family ancestry, socializing through amateur (ham) radio (W4EPI), leisure traveling and attending concerts with his wife, adventurous hiking, visiting grandchildren, and tinkering with gadgets. A celebration of his life will be held at Fischer Funeral Care in Atlanta, GA on February 19 beginning with a visitation at 3 PM and a memorial service at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation in Stephen's name to UNCG or to the Atlanta Union Mission.

