Digby, Martha

DIGBY (STOUGHTON), Martha



On March 20, 2022, Martha Stoughton Digby, loving wife and mother, went to be with the Lord after a valiant fight with cancer.



Marti was known for her love of God, love of her family and love of life. She was kind to everyone and could make anyone smile. She loved decorating, painting, traveling and spending time with her family and friends in the low country.



Marti was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Brady Stoughton. She leaves behind her loving husband, Donald Digby; her children, Cori Crane, Kate Digby (Bruce Grover), Brittany Wetherhold, Joey (Cassie) Digby and Suzy (Andy) Brummel; grandchildren, Liza Crane, Taylor Digby, Lauren Crane, JD Digby, Penelope Digby, Bahiyyih Grover, Olinga Grover and Blake Brummel; brothers, Warren (Toni) Stoughton and Thomas (Pamela) Stoughton; nieces and nephews, Lisa Stoughton, Patrick (Shannon) Stoughton, Matt (Elizabeth) Richardson, Alexandra Stoughton and Brady Stoughton, countless cousins and friends who she also considered family.



Marti and her family are ever grateful for the constant love, support and kindness from the village of friends and prayer warriors who lifted her and us up through this battle.



Marti's legacy is love, kindness and giving. To honor that, please consider donating to a charity that was important to her such as: St. Anthony's Bread Endowment, Family Services of Greensboro, Operation Smile or one that is special to you. We ask you to perform an act of kindness, to give to someone in need and share love as she did daily.



God lent us an angel and He has called her home.



Funeral mass to be held March 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC. Reception to follow.



Services to be held March 31, 2022, at 10:00 AM in Atlanta, GA at Arlington Memorial Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Reception to follow at the Stapleton Center at St. Jude Church.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service assisting family.

