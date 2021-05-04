Digby, Julie

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DIGBY (VASSY), Julie<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Julie Vassy Digby, 69, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2021 with her beloved husband of 47 years, Tom Digby, by her side. Julie was born March 3, 1952 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Thomas K. Vassy and Millicent Shell Vassy.<br/><br/>Julie graduated from Putnam County High School and earned her BS degree in Education from West Georgia College. She began her career as a teacher in Rockdale County Georgia. After taking time off to raise her two children, Julie served as Director of Religious Education for Saint Mathews Catholic Church in Fairburn, Georgia where she and Tom have been faithful members for years and where Julie proudly was a member of the musical folk group and participated in other church activities. She later served many years with Tyrone Public Library, retiring as the Branch Manager.<br/><br/>Julie and Tom enjoyed traveling, especially their frequent trips to Disney World. Julie also enjoyed attending GA Tech, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves games where she and Tom had season tickets. (even if her passion was the social aspects of the games as opposed to who won or lost.)<br/><br/>Besides her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her brother Kin Vassy of Hollywood, California. She is survived by her husband, Tom Digby of Fairburn, Georgia; a daughter Erin Digby (Brandon) and step grandson Blake Brown of Smyrna; son, Scott Digby of Smyrna; brother Doug Vassy (Shirley) of Carrollton; brother-in-law James Digby (Pam) of Peachtree City, as well as several nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>A memorial service and celebration of Julie's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, or St. Mathews Catholic Church in Fairburn.</font><br/>