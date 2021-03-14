DIETRICHS, Marilyn



Marilyn Dixon Altrock Dietrichs passed away after a short illness on February 25, 2021, just 3 months after her 93rd birthday. She was born in West Hartford, CT, to Jessie and Hazel Altrock, and discovered early in life that she had a love of classical music and opera. She graduated from Lasell College in 1947, and continued her vocal and music study at Boston University, Julliard School of Music, and Brevard Summer Music Camp.



Mrs. Dietrichs was listed in Who's Who in International Music, and in Who's Who in Professional and Civic Affairs and Society. During her singing career, she was a Lyric Soprano. She sang roles with the Atlanta Opera Company, and with The Atlanta Opera Arts. She performed on the concert circuit in the Southeast, including performances at the Symphony Hall Memorial Arts Center with Robert Shaw conducting, the Governor's Mansion, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, Chastain Park Amphitheatre, The Pro-Mozart Society of Atlanta, and numerous college campuses.



In 1978 she founded the Atlanta Repertory Opera Company in Atlanta, offering a performing opera vehicle for many rising singing artists in the Southeast. As Founder and Artistic Director, she was also the President of the Trustees for four years. The AROC mounted 60 major box office opera performances in Atlanta from 1978 through 1990, including a number of concerts presented in the Georgia Public School System.



Mrs. Dietrichs was an active member of the Pro-Mozart Society of Atlanta after joining in 1966 and served as President for 3 years. She was a member of the Mu Phi Epsilon International Professional Music Fraternity and served as president of the Atlanta Chapter for 3 years.



Mrs. Dietrichs was also a lifelong member of the Christian Science church, and served as a soloist for many years, as Second Reader, and in numerous other capacities in several branch churches in the metro-Atlanta area. After retirement, drawing on her years as soloist and singer, she composed a book of songs called the "Soloist Concordance" with religious songs and music to be used by soloists of any church, as well as Christian Science churches.



Marilyn Dietrichs is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald; her three sons, John and his wife, Carol; Mark and his wife, Jeanette; Paul and his wife, Linda; three grandsons, David and his wife, Lauren; Will and his wife Glo; Matthew Whiten and his husband, Matthew Peterson; one granddaughter, Michele and her husband, Matthew Barton; a great-grandson, Blake Barton; and two great-granddaughters, Stella Barton and Libby Dietrichs. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Donations in her memory may be given to the First Church of Christ Scientist at 150 15th Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, and/or to the Pro-Mozart Society of Atlanta, P.O. Box 50094, Atlanta, Georgia 31150.

