DIETRICHS, Donald



Donald Dietrichs passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021, just 19 days after his beloved wife of 68 years, Marilyn. He was born on November 16, 1924, in Waco, Texas, to his mother, Jimmie Thomas Dietrichs, and father, Karl Dietrichs. The family moved to Atlanta in June of 1931, where he lived for the rest of his life.



He attended E. Rivers Elementary School, then North Fulton High School, making him a member of the "Buckhead Boys", made famous by author James Dickey's poem, "Looking for the Buckhead Boys."



Donald Dietrichs was a WWII Veteran. He was inducted into the U.S. Army in March of 1943, and initially assigned to the 711th Military Police Battalion. After basic training and a stint with Co. B at Battalion HQ, his unit was dissolved and he was assigned to the newly formed 181rst Quartermaster Battalion (Mobile). This Battalion was intended to provide rail and truck support for troops advancing East and North from the planned D-Day beach heads. After arriving in England in May of 1944, Sergeant Dietrichs was trained in the operation and use of the rail system that would be used to rearm and feed troops at the front line in Europe. He arrived on Utah Beach on August 11, 1944, was in the southern Ardennes Forest during the Battle of the Bulge, and served in this troop support role through the end of the War in Europe. The 181rst served in five campaigns over the months following D-Day in June, 1944 – Normandy; Northern France; Rhineland; Ardennes-Alsace; and Central Europe, through the surrender of Germany.



After the War, he attended Emory University and graduated from the School of Business in 1947. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, and Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity.



He then joined the Life Insurance Company of Georgia, and served as their Purchasing Agent through many years of growth, retiring after 42 years with the company.



He married the former Marilyn Altrock in 1952, and raised three sons, John, Mark and Paul. His wife was a renowned operatic singer in Atlanta and the southeastern states, and he was an active supporter of her career and the many music-related civic and professional organizations she led and participated in.



Mr. Dietrichs was a lifelong member of the Christian Science church, serving it in many capacities over the years. He attended 1rst Church of Christ, Scientist, Atlanta, on 15th St., then 2nd Church of Christ, Scientist, Atlanta, where he was First Reader for several years, and later 1st Church of Christ, Scientist, in Roswell.



Donald Dietrichs is survived by his three sons, John & his wife, Carol; Mark and his wife, Jeanette; Paul & his wife, Linda; three grandsons, David and his wife, Lauren; Will & his wife Glo; Matthew Whiten and his husband, Matthew Peterson; one granddaughter, Michele and her husband, Matthew Barton; a great-grandson, Blake Barton; and two great-granddaughters, Stella Barton and Libby Dietrichs. He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Donations in his memory may be given to the First Church of Christ Scientist, at 150 15th Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

