Didier, Judy

DIDIER (BOWERS), Judy Louise



Peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Judy was saved by grace through faith in Jesus at a young age while attending Child Evangelism in Memphis, TN where she was born and raised. She grew in grace and patient endurance all the days of her life. Her enthusiasm for Jesus and her faithfulness to walk worthy of the call was evident by all. She was the kind and loving mother of Jake Didier (Heather) of Dallas, GA and Sarah Jefferson (Curtis) of Franklin, TN. She was the adoring Sassy to nine grandchildren, who were the light of her life: Kelsi Didier, Will Didier, Faith Didier, Bo Didier, Sarah Kate Didier, Grey Jefferson, Sanders Jefferson, Kellan Didier, and Collins Jefferson. She is preceded in death by her mother Betty Jane Barham, who introduced and passed on the legacy of knowing Jesus, walking in His way and trusting in His plans. She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Jeanne Rodgers (Philip) of West Memphis, AR; Sonny Bowers of Memphis, TN; Barbara "Tot" Wallace (Jeff) of Mesa, AZ; David Barham (Melinda) of Washington, LA; and Andrew Barham of Memphis, TN. The family will hold a celebration of the power of the gospel in her life on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 AM at Grace Covenant Church at 1032 Macland Road Dallas, GA her home church where she faithfully served. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Grace Covenant Church in honor of God's faithfulness in the life of Judy Didier. "Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!" Psalm 34:8 Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com. (770)428-1511.

