DiCristina, Frank

DICRISTINA III, Frank



Henry



Frank Henry DiCristina III, 72, passed away in his Atlanta home surrounded by his loving family on September 03, 2022 after a courageous 6-year battle with cancer. Born in Atlanta on September 24, 1949, Frank graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach and Florida State University with double master's degrees in computer science and business.



His professional career began at IBM, but he soon became a passionate entrepreneur culminating in forming a publicly traded cellular service provider. After retiring at age 50, Frank focused on angel investing and serving on the Boards of Florida State as well as various community and corporate Boards.



Beyond business, Frank was a classic car restoration aficionado with a talent for seeing beauty where others couldn't and treasured the stunning end results from his meticulous efforts and related deals.



To know Frank was to love him. "Frankie D" was renowned for his beaming smile, sparkling blue eyes and boundless enthusiasm. He overflowed with passion and love which manifested in his every action and that love was reciprocated by all, whether an acquaintance or dear friend. Frank cherished serving the Lord by quietly helping others gain employment, proving financial support, and offering needed encouragement.



"Papa" was adored by his family and he showered them with unconditional love. He was enamored with his four grandchildren and was always eager to play, explore and educate them. Papa was the ultimate husband, father & grandfather whose passion, love and affection will endure through his family forever.



Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Booth DiCristina; sons, Christopher Scott (Samantha), and Mark Richard (Kristen); grandchildren, Sofia, Sebastian, Davis and Grant DiCristina; sister, Elaine Waidelich (Bill); and brothers, Robert (Lynn) and Michael (Diane) DiCristina, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ines and Frank DiCristina Jr.



A memorial service will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Frank's church home for over 30 years. Service will commence at 1 PM Friday, September 9, 2022 at 850 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Young Life NW Atlanta, PO Box 724731, Atlanta, GA 31139.

