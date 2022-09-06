ajc logo
X

DiCristina, Frank

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DICRISTINA III, Frank

Henry

Frank Henry DiCristina III, 72, passed away in his Atlanta home surrounded by his loving family on September 03, 2022 after a courageous 6-year battle with cancer. Born in Atlanta on September 24, 1949, Frank graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach and Florida State University with double master's degrees in computer science and business.

His professional career began at IBM, but he soon became a passionate entrepreneur culminating in forming a publicly traded cellular service provider. After retiring at age 50, Frank focused on angel investing and serving on the Boards of Florida State as well as various community and corporate Boards.

Beyond business, Frank was a classic car restoration aficionado with a talent for seeing beauty where others couldn't and treasured the stunning end results from his meticulous efforts and related deals.

To know Frank was to love him. "Frankie D" was renowned for his beaming smile, sparkling blue eyes and boundless enthusiasm. He overflowed with passion and love which manifested in his every action and that love was reciprocated by all, whether an acquaintance or dear friend. Frank cherished serving the Lord by quietly helping others gain employment, proving financial support, and offering needed encouragement.

"Papa" was adored by his family and he showered them with unconditional love. He was enamored with his four grandchildren and was always eager to play, explore and educate them. Papa was the ultimate husband, father & grandfather whose passion, love and affection will endure through his family forever.

Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Booth DiCristina; sons, Christopher Scott (Samantha), and Mark Richard (Kristen); grandchildren, Sofia, Sebastian, Davis and Grant DiCristina; sister, Elaine Waidelich (Bill); and brothers, Robert (Lynn) and Michael (Diane) DiCristina, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ines and Frank DiCristina Jr.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Frank's church home for over 30 years. Service will commence at 1 PM Friday, September 9, 2022 at 850 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Young Life NW Atlanta, PO Box 724731, Atlanta, GA 31139.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier1h ago
Clemson isn’t great, but there’s still a big gap to Georgia Tech
1h ago
Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000
1h ago
China locks down 65 million, discourages holiday travel
18h ago
China locks down 65 million, discourages holiday travel
18h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
12h ago
The Latest
Price, Rosalyn
Lemon, Willie
2h ago
Murray, Willie
2h ago
Featured
A view of the 225 Peachtree tower in Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta on Friday, November 21, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top