DICKSON, Kathleen K.



Of Dunwoody, passed away on December 12, 2021 from complications of pneumonia. She was from Camp Hill, PA and attended Cedar Cliff High School. A graduate of Penn State University, Kathy spent her junior year as a foreign exchange student at the University of Strasbourg in France, where she developed a lifelong affinity for the French language and culture. After teaching at elementary schools in Chevy Chase, MD, Kathy was among the first women to be employed at IBM, and later worked for MetLife in the Investment Management Real Estate Division. She was someone with a loving heart, who always attempted to enrich the lives of those around her with her intellect and thoughtful conversations. She loved attending Atlanta Braves games, watching Penn State, Georgia and Alabama football games, volunteering for the Atlanta Symphony Decorator's Showhouse, doing crossword puzzles, and enjoyed the many friendships she made over the years at the Cherokee Town and Country Club and in her community of Dunwoody. However, the most important thing in her life was her family, to whom she always offered support, sound advice, and information about things as diverse as cooking, decorating, travel, education and current events. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, William R. Kress and Helen C. Kress, of Camp Hill, PA, and her brother, William R. Kress III, of Raleigh, NC. who was the IBM Senior State Executive in North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, James A. Dickson, of Dunwoody, GA, with whom she spent 50 loving years of marriage; her sister, Karen Kress Rockey and brother-in-law Keith Rockey of Camp Hill, PA; her daughter Rebecca D. Marshall and her husband, Benjamin D. Marshall of Woodstock, GA, and their two children, Lily Marshall and Peter Marshall; her son, James C. Dickson and his wife, Elizabeth P. Dickson of Dunwoody, GA, and their two children, Perry Dickson and Samuel Dickson; her sister-in-law Bonnie M. Kress of Raleigh, NC; her brother-in-law James B. Nicklas and sister-in-law Rebecca Dickson Nicklas of Chambersburg, PA; and her brother-in-law John R. Dickson of Arlington, VA. There will be a special service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dunwoody United Methodist Church at 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338, or by calling 770-394-0675. Please reference in memory of Kathy K. Dickson.



