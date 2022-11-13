ajc logo
Dickinson, Harleen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DICKINSON, Harleen

Harleen A. Dickinson, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her "daughters" (stepdaughters) after a lengthy battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, exacerbated by sudden complications from COVID.

Harleen Alice Young was born on July 5, 1945, in Chicago, IL. Harleen attended Antioch High School and then graduated from the University of Illinois. Soon after graduation, she worked for Shearson Hammill, a stock brokerage firm, and later was transferred to open the Atlanta, GA office in 1972 where she first met Bob, her future husband, who was an enterprising young stockbroker. Harleen stayed with the company for over 35 years as it morphed through various name changes (eventually SunTrust-Robinson Humphrey) while rising to the rank of Senior Vice President managing the Institutional Sales floor. In 1987, she reconnected with and married the love of her life, Robert H. Dickinson, Jr. (Bob). After retiring in 2007, she and Bob moved to Crossville, TN, then Hilton Head, SC, and eventually to Raleigh, NC to be closer to family. Together until the end, Harleen passed away one day after Bob's passing.

She is survived by her three "daughters", Lorri Dickinson Griffin, Barbara Dickinson, and Caryn Dickinson Haas; along with many nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Both Bob and Harleen were lifetime animal lovers; contributions are requested to be sent to The Retirement Home for Horses at Mill Creek Farm in Alachua, FL.

