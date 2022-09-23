DICKEY, Nancy



Nancy, 88, passed away peacefully at home September 19, 2022. She was born October 12, 1933, in Muskogee, OK to Fred and Sibyl Armstrong. After graduating from Decatur Girl's High in 1951, she was dedicated to her teaching/administration career until retiring in 2000. She loved family celebrations, traveling, lifelong friends, choir, Bridge, and the Women's Circle at church. She and Gene were married for 56 years until his death in 2012. Nancy is survived by her beloved twin, LuAnn Dippy; daughters, Kathy (Chris), Laurie (Jim), Lisa (Paul); grandchildren, Leah, Jay (Ally), Matt, Rachel, CJ, and Ben; and great-grandson, Jett. Visitation 1:30 at Oak Grove UMC in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Oak Grove United Methodist Church Music Ministry.



