DICKEY, John William Mr. John William Dickey of Canton, GA (formerly of Roswell, GA), age 102, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born on Dec. 3, 1917 in Wenatchee, WA. Bill earned a Bachelors and Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Washington. He enjoyed a long successful career in the chemical industry. He ran many 5k races until age 95, finishing 1st class in several of them! He was a longtime musician in the New Horizon Concert Band in East Cobb and Roswell. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bill was predeceased in 2015 by his wife of 68 years, Gloria Teifer Dickey. He is survived by his 3 sons, John Charles Dickey (Barbara), of Houston TX, Dr. John William Dickey, Jr., (Jean), of Sandersville, GA, Dr. James Douglas Dickey (Mary Jo), of Canton, GA, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service was held Friday, July 31, 2020 at Arlington Cemetery, Sandy Spring, GA.



