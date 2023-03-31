X

DICKERSON, Michael Hendon

Michael Hendon Dickerson, also known as "Mitch", passed away on March 26, 2023, after a sudden and brief battle with cancer. Michael was predeceased by his mother, Claudia Hendon Dickerson. Michael is survived by his father, David Montgomery Dickerson; David's wife, Anna Marie; and sisters, Donna Marie Dickerson and Sheri Ann Timmons and her spouse, Tscharner Dickerson; daughters, Mary Winn Dickerson, Sarah Hendon Dickerson; Rebecca Brandt Dickerson Benefield, her husband, Blake, and their new daughter, Claudia Louise (Michael was able to spend a short amount of time with his first grandchild Claudia); as well as many other family members. Michael graduated from Briarcliff High School in 1977 and served in the US Air Force for active duty, followed by continued service in the AF Reserves. He married the love of his life, and his wife and three girls were the centers of his universe. He also served as a Cobb County Firefighter for 27 years, delivering babies, saving lives, and bringing joy to everyone he met. His fellow firemen gave him the nickname 'Radar'. Michael was everyone's best friend, put everyone else first, and was always the funniest person in the room. He was loved by many as the center of his community, known for grilling his famous BBQ for friends and family, listening to the Allman Brothers band, or telling the most hilarious story you've ever heard one more time. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, on Tuesday, April 4, at noon. Instead of flowers, please donate to a Firefighters Fund, St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church or Camp Mikell.




