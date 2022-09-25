DICKERSON, Gordon



Gordon Eugene Dickerson, 65, of Statham, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional surrounded by his loving family.



Celebration of Life services for Gordon will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Dacula High School Football Stadium at 5:00 PM with Pastor Philip Connell officiating. The family will welcome friends prior from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Dacula High School Football Stadium.



Gordon was born September 12, 1957, in Vidalia, GA, to the late Sidney Gordon Dickerson and the late Myrtice Eugene Lowe Dickerson; also preceding Gordon in death was his mother-in-law, Dianne Williams Sikes; brother-in-law, Bobby Wall.



Gordon was a faithful member and Deacon at Lilburn Oaks Baptist Church. He retired with over 40 years of service with Georgia Power Company, as well as Cable East Inc., and Quanta. Gordon was a Referee with GFOA with over 20 years. Gordon also Refereed and Umpired with NEGOA, Georgia Umpires Association and SEOA. Gordon was consistent in everything he did, he was the same today as he would be yesterday or twenty years from now. He was generous and would help those in need even if he didn't know them at all. His infectious smile would bring a somber room hope. He enjoyed his three dog boys as he would call them. He enjoyed motorcycles and automobiles and preferred them to be black specifically. He was a loving Husband, Father, Papa, PaG, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the ever so loving "Gentle Giant" you could have ever met. He will be deeply loved and missed both on and off the field.



Gordon is survived by the love of his life, Micki Sikes Dickerson; cherished daughters, Jessica and son-in-law, Carlton Eugene "Tripp" Smith III, Hilary and son-in-law, Stuart Michael Lancaster; stepdaughters, Abigail Wahl and husband, Caleb, Katie Dale Hill and husband, Matthew; stepson, Hunter Kerns and wife Madison; beloved grandchildren, Harper Lily, Jett Eugene, Sawyer Pierce, Leighton Blair, Baylor Michael, Jenni Anne, Caroline Elizabeth and Anna Elizabeth; sisters, Dianne Wall, Mamie Outler and brother in-law Charles; father-in-law, Dale Sikes and wife Diane; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



In lieu of flowers, Gordon's specific request were that contributions be made to University Cancer and Blood Center, http://www.cancerfoundationofnega.org/ways-to-give, in honor to help patients just like him fight this journey.



