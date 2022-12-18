DICKERSON, Carolyn Cathy



Carolyn Cathy Dickerson, age 100, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on December 15, 2022. She was born May 23, 1922 in Henry County, daughter of the late Olin E. and Mae Jackson Cathy. She was a member of McDonough First United Methodist Church and the Samaritans Sunday School Class. Mrs. Dickerson was multi-talented as a homemaker and in her chosen career in the securities industry. She retired from Trust Investments, Wachovia Bank. Her joy in life came from her faith in God, her family and friends and in being a mentor to young associates. She enjoyed travel, helping others and being volunteer driver for family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd G. Dickerson in 1988; and two siblings, Nettie C. Joyner and Lawton J. Cathy. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Jack Clavell of Atlanta; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey L. and Susan Dickerson of St. Johns, FL; granddaughter and her husband, Alicia and Michael McCall of Birmingham, AL; great-grandson, Sebastian McCall; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 - 11:00 AM at the McDonough First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at McDonough City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Monday one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the McDonough First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 151 Macon St., McDonough, GA 30253 in memory of Mrs. Dickerson. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

