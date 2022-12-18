ajc logo
X

Dickerson, Carolyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DICKERSON, Carolyn Cathy

Carolyn Cathy Dickerson, age 100, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on December 15, 2022. She was born May 23, 1922 in Henry County, daughter of the late Olin E. and Mae Jackson Cathy. She was a member of McDonough First United Methodist Church and the Samaritans Sunday School Class. Mrs. Dickerson was multi-talented as a homemaker and in her chosen career in the securities industry. She retired from Trust Investments, Wachovia Bank. Her joy in life came from her faith in God, her family and friends and in being a mentor to young associates. She enjoyed travel, helping others and being volunteer driver for family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd G. Dickerson in 1988; and two siblings, Nettie C. Joyner and Lawton J. Cathy. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Jack Clavell of Atlanta; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey L. and Susan Dickerson of St. Johns, FL; granddaughter and her husband, Alicia and Michael McCall of Birmingham, AL; great-grandson, Sebastian McCall; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 - 11:00 AM at the McDonough First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at McDonough City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Monday one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the McDonough First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 151 Macon St., McDonough, GA 30253 in memory of Mrs. Dickerson. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: APD

UPDATE: 2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout3h ago

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Brealond, Katherine
2h ago
Aldrich, Larry
2h ago
Burton, Pete
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top