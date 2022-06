DICKENS, Mary



Mary Kirk Tullis Dickens, age 86, died on May 30, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Mary is survived by her daughters Leann Bryan (Michael) of The Villages, FL and Susan Blake (Bill) of Camden, SC as well as 4 grandsons, a granddaughter, and 3 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service is planned for July in Flovilla, GA.