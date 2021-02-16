Dickens, Jacqueline

X

79, passed away after a long battle with liver cancer on Friday, January 29, 2021 in Lilburn, GA. She was born on March 3, 1941 in Winston-Salem, NC to Dr. Garland Booker Bass and Nancy Elizabeth (Reeves) Bass. In 1964 Jacqueline married Floyd Dickens, Jr. and together they raised three children: Daphne, Floyd III and Karen.

Jacqueline and her husband co-authored the best-selling book, "The Black Manager: Making It in the Corporate World"(AMACOM). In 1981, they founded 21st Century Management Services, Inc., working extensively with Fortune 500 corporations and governmental agencies in the management and development of a diverse work force. As widely recognized pioneers and trailblazers, they were featured in national newspapers, magazines, television and radio programs across the country, sharing their ground-breaking research, practical strategies and earning many awards and accolades.

Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 56 years, Floyd; children Daphne Dickens-King (Donald), Floyd Dickens, III (Kori), and Dr. Karen Dickens; grandsons Bryant King, Jordan King, Jackson King, and Alexander Dickens; sisters Garlette Jackson and Bebe Love; nephews T'Challa Dion Jackson and Brian Love; niece Karen Jackson; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 18 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacqueline's name to The Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University at https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/give

