Dick, Monica

DICK (ABRAMS), Monica Lisa



Feb. 18, 1954 – November 20, 2021



Monica Dick, beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, and rescuer of Golden Retrievers, of Huntington Beach, CA, has passed on after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 67 years young. Born in New York City and raised in the South, she found her true home in California. Her roots were in Brooklyn but as an infant moved with her family to Greensboro, NC. Her father's zeal for golf led to her own lifelong passion for the sport, as a player but also a PGA fan. Her father's connections allowed her to meet many golf greats of the day - Nicklaus, Player, Weiskopf, Devlin - some of whom became family friends. Later her family moved to Atlanta, where Monica's mother was employed for many years at Piedmont Hospital.



Monica attended North Fulton High School and the University of Georgia, serving as rush chairman at her sorority Sigma Delta Tau and graduating with a degree in Education. She taught Art and English and was yearbook advisor for several years at Autry Middle School in Acworth, GA, but chose to give up teaching for a business career. She was hired by Coca-Cola USA in fountain sales and soon caught the attention of the bosses with her success in converting competitive accounts while managing current customers, first in Montgomery, AL, then promoted to account executive in St. Louis, MO. Soon after moving there she also caught the eye of her future husband Larry (a chance meeting on a flight to Atlanta). Coke offered her another promotion and a move to Atlanta, and they jumped at the opportunity to advance her career and be close to her family.



They married on July 5, 1986, two days after Larry's birthday and with the Fourth of July sandwiched between, creating a multi-day celebration they observed ardently for 35 years. Monica's career with Coke continued to climb, with stints in marketing and



national accounts. These years as DINKs (Double Income No Kids, in the parlance of the day) were bliss - but a different kind of bliss arrived with a baby boy, soon followed by a baby girl. Monica made the difficult decision to end her 10-year career with Coke to be a fulltime mom, but she took with her many lifelong friendships and later served on the leadership team of the Coca-Cola Alumni Association of Southern CA. She relished motherhood while keeping her home spotless, not easy with two toddlers in diapers. When they sold their first home in Atlanta the real estate listing proclaimed, "Mrs. Clean Lives Here!"



Larry's career took the family to Southern California in 1998 and Monica embraced her new home. Good luck getting her to leave the state on vacation: "Look where we live! Why would I want to go anywhere else?" As a dog lover Monica volunteered many years with Golden Retriever rescue agencies, helping dozens of dogs find their new forever homes.



Monica was preceded in death by her parents Roberta Abrams (Cherry) and Jerome Abrams. She is survived by her husband Larry, son Ryan and daughter Scotti, and sister Hillary Abrams of Atlanta. Also left behind, her dogs Cubby Jr. and Dodger – but waiting for her are her dogs who have already crossed the Rainbow Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.

