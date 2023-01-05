ajc logo
Diaz, Marta

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DIAZ, Marta Osiris

On Monday, January 2, 2023, Marta Osiris Diaz, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of eighty-six. Her kindness, her generosity, her warm smile and wide-open arms were all quintessential expressions of her inner beauty. Born in Cuba to Manual and Rosa Falcon, Marta worked as a seamstress right up to the age of 79. Described by her work colleagues as a perfectionist, she had an impeccable work ethic and a great passion for teaching her trade.

Mrs. Diaz is survived by her son, Jerry Diaz; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Jeff Mayne; grandchildren, Noah and Nicholas Diaz, Kaden and Alexi Mayne; and brothers, Oscar Falcon, Remberto Bonochea. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any of the charities that the Cathedral of Christ the King serves. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10 o'clock at The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. A reception will follow the interment at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

