DEZOORT, Edith June



Dr. Edith June DeZoort of Stone Mountain, GA passed Friday, August 13, 2021, in Decatur, GA at the age of 87. She was born in Paterson, NJ, and grew up in Savannah, GA.



Edith practiced pediatric medicine in Tucker, GA and Stone Mountain, GA for 61 years, caring for her patients with extraordinary care and compassion. She also was the former Chief of the Department of Pediatrics at Dekalb Medical Center. After graduating from The University of Georgia in 1956, Edith attended The Medical College of Georgia where she was one of only two female students in her 1960 graduating class.



Edith had several hobbies and passions, including reading, bird watching, and gardening. She was a true animal lover and an accomplished English Toy Spaniel breeder, handler, and Specialty Show judge. Many of her dogs were American Kennel Club Champions. Edith truly was an extraordinary woman who will be greatly missed by her patients, friends, and family.



Preceding Edith in death are her brother Dr. Frank DeZoort and her sister Sadie Havle. She is survived by her brother William DeZoort (Barbara), her nieces and nephews Sean DeZoort (Rhonda), Todd DeZoort (Christi), David DeZoort (Amanda), Ashley Moore (Wesley), Dana DeZoort, Gage DeZoort, Jake DeZoort, and Keenan DeZoort, and lifelong family friends Ann Wilson, Pat Stone, and Gary Newton.



Edith will be buried alongside her parents and brother in Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, GA.



There will not be a funeral service because of Covid concerns. However, please consider making a donation to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee (www.elephants.com) or The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) in Edith's memory.



