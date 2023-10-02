DEWITT, Anita Rhea Lyon



Anita Rhea Lyon DeWitt, cherished mother and grandmother, passed away on August 25, 2023, at the age of 63, in Lexington, KY. She was an exceptional baker, avid crafter and reader, devoted educator, and loyal Georgia Bulldogs fan.



Born October 2, 1959, she grew up in Pearl, MS, with her beloved parents, Ernest Lyon and Retus Chandler Lyon; and elder sister, Sandra Lyon Lucas, all of whom preceded her in death. Anita is survived by her children, Josh (Katie), Eric, and Ashley; daughter of the heart, Jessica (Brian) Pritchard; grandchildren, Ava, Nathan, Ella, and Presley; her former husband, Breck DeWitt; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM, on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA, 30068, with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lexington Public Library in Lexington, KY, or the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition.



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