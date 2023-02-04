DEWBERRY, Frederick Wayne



Mr. Frederick Wayne Dewberry, age 79 of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. He was born January 2, 1944 in Rockmart, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Frederick Olin Dewberry and the late Mrs. Bessie Mae Dewberry. Mr. Dewberry loved hunting, fishing and being on the lake. He was a Local 85 member for more than 57 years as a sheet metal worker.



In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Freddie Ann Austin Dewberry.



He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deidra Ann and Donnie Todd of Panama City Beach, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Doug" and Scarlett Dewberry of Taylor, South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Kitty Dewberry of Forest Park, Georgia; brother, Mike Dewberry of Augusta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Brittany and Kevin Cox of Carrollton, Georgia, Mitchell Kellett of Cobb County, Joshua and Ashley Todd of Hiawassee, Georgia, Olivia Dewberry of Carrollton, Georgia, and Alex Crawford of Taylor, South Carolina; one great granddaughter, Katie Cox; several nieces and nephews also survive.



The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Gable officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.



Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311

