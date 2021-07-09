DEWBERRY, Freddie Ann



Mrs. Freddie Ann Austin Dewberry, age 75 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was born August 16, 1945 in Rockmart, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Fred Samuel Austin and the late Mrs. Annie Lois Hanney Austin. Mrs. Dewberry worked at Food Giant in Smyrna and in the cafeteria for Douglas County Schools. She loved going to Lake Allatoona and listening to Elvis.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Austin and Ronald Austin.



Mrs. Dewberry is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frederick Wayne Dewberry of Lithia Springs; daughter and son-in-law, Deidra Ann and Donnie Todd of Panama City Beach, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Doug" and Scarlett Dewberry of Lithia Springs, Georgia; sister, Faye Jackson of Lithia Springs, Georgia; four grandchildren, Brittany and Kevin Cox of Douglasville, Georgia, Mitchell Kellett of Cobb County, Joshua and Ashley Todd of Panama City Beach, Florida, Olivia Dewberry of Carrollton, Georgia; one great-granddaughter, Katie Cox; several nieces and nephews also survive.



The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gable officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.



