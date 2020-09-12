Dewberry, Dorothy

DEWBERRY (BAXTER), Dorothy Dorothy Baxter Dewberry, age 97, of Lithia Springs, passed away surrounded by her family on September 10, 2020. Dorothy was born in Bremen, GA, where she later met and married her sweetheart, Richard, in 1942. After the end of World War II, she and Richard moved to Marietta. In 1956, Richard's job took them to Jacksonville, FL. In 1977, when they retired in Lithia Springs, Dorothy and Richard joined Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, where her brother, Robert "Bob" Baxter, pastored. Known for her good nature and strong Christian values, Dorothy instilled these values and traits in her children and grandchildren. Her family was most important to her. She was lauded as having an engineer's mind able to invent a solution to any problem and often constructing instruments of her own design to make tasks easier. She was also a very charitable woman and crocheted lap blankets for local nursing home residents. Dorothy loved her Mt. Harmony family and was quite active in the church community. She especially enjoyed singing in the Senior Choir and going out with the "Lunch Bunch". Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas Dewberry, and brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Bob and Gloria Baxter, and sister, Anna Louise McGukin. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Terry (Sharon) Dewberry of Marietta, Larry (Sarah) Dewberry of Panama City, FL, and Randy (JoAnne) Dewberry of Baxley, grandchildren, Deborah Susan Dewberry, James Benjamin Dewberry, Joseph Daniel Dewberry, Timothy Franklin Dewberry, Julie Ann Cummings, Richard Randall Dewberry, Jr., and James Thomas Dewberry, great-grandchildren, Allison Nicole Dewberry, Miles Daniel Cummings, Juliana Sarah Dewberry, Audrey Mitsuko Cummings, James Franklin Dewberry, and Caleb Joseph Cummings, and brother-in-law, Olin McGukin. A graveside service for immediate family only will be held at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens with Dr. Randal Whitten officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, GA 30126. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com.

