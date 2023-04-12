X

DeVore, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DEVORE, Charles

Charles Bethel DeVore passed away on April 9, 2023, at the age of 90. A lifelong resident of Sandy Springs, Charles was born on August 5, 1932 to Maxwell and Ethel DeVore. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years, and always had many stories to tell of those adventures. Charles served in the Army at Fort Gordon. Charles was a builder and built many beautiful homes throughout Sandy Springs. He was always interested in building and repairing things. Once he was no longer able to do the work, he would instruct family members on what to do, making sure it was done to his satisfaction. Another interest Charles had was working in his yard, always looking for new things to plant and freshen up his yard. He enjoyed taking beach trips when his granddaughters were young and always liked sightseeing. Charles never met a stranger and would carry on a conversation with anyone and about just about anything. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Maxwell and Ethel DeVore; his wife, Jeanette DeVore; and his sister, Clara Rowland. He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Gerald) Lunsford; son, Keith DeVore, partner Lynne Kenerly; granddaughters, Holly (Erik) Mullinax, and Heather (Ryan) Bruning; great-grandchildren, Reagan Mullinax, Aiden Bruning, and Kalyn Bruning; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2 PM at Arlington Memorial Park.




Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

