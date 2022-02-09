Devlin, Donald

DEVLIN, Jr., Donald



Celebration of Life for Donald "Donnie" L. Devlin Jr. who died February 5, 2022 will be held on Friday February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 with Pastors Brenda Westmoreland and Eddie Bradford officiating.



The service will be followed by a military burial at Holly Hill Cemetery, 359 SW Broad St, Fairburn, GA 30213. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.



He is survived by his dedicated wife, Vicki, children, Eric and wife, Mischa, grandsons, Ben and Joe; and Keith and wife, Jennifer; grandson Liam and his mother, Rita, and his loving sister, Carol Green and husband Ken of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; nephew, Rob Stedeford of Sugar Hill, Georgia; and cousin, Mark Lynn of Savannah. Don was preceded in death by his Dad and Mother, Donald L. Sr. and Juanita M. Devlin. Don was born in Savannah, Georgia, at Candler Hospital. Don enjoyed a great childhood in Savannah. His friends through High School included Ron Johnson, Joe Saturday, Bill Bonner, and Kenny Young. Don attended Independent Presbyterian Day School, Richard Arnold Junior High School, and Savannah High School. In 1966, Don graduated from North Georgia College as a Distinguished Military Graduate and was commissioned as a US Army 2nd Lieutenant. In 1966, he married his college sweetheart, Vicki Cornelison. His sons Eric and Keith followed. Don's 20 year Army career included commanding several artillery units. He served with the 1st Brigade 5th Infantry in Viet Nam. During his Army career he achieved on MBA from the University of Dayton and graduated from the Army's Command and General Staff College. His military decorations included "The Legion of Merit", "The Bronze Star", and several meritorious service awards. In 1972, Don was among the founding members of the US Orienteering Association. After retiring from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, he enjoyed a second career as a program manager for engineering with GTE, now Verizon. During these two careers, he and Vicki managed twenty-three family relocations around the country and the world. God blessed the Devlins with life-long friends: Wayne and Jeanie Ford of El Paso, TX; David and Cathy Hendrickx of El Paso, TX; Col (R) Bob and Edie Cary of Telford, TN; and Col (R) Mike and Wendy Matheny of Carlisle, PA. The highest pleasure of his life was his family: two wonderful and successful sons with beautiful families and the love of his life, Vicki. Vicki was quite simply the best person that he ever knew.



In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the charity of their choice in memory of Donald L. Devlin, Jr.



