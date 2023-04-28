DEVANEY, Ralph



Mr. Ralph Hale DeVaney, age 68 of Mineral Bluff, formerly of Ellijay, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Mr. DeVaney was born in Augusta, Georgia on December 6th, 1954 to the late Edward Delmar DeVaney and Patricia Ann Hale DeVaney. Ralph attended Tennessee Temple, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Bible Studies. He was a very faithful servant and always a busy family man. Ralph liked golf, dogs, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Mr. DeVaney is survived by his loving wife, Celeste DeVaney; one son, Shawn DeVaney; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nicole (Ryan) Cress and Laura (David) Elvin; mother-in-law, Aloha Wallace; one brother, Edward DeVaney; four sisters, Deborah Holden, Beverly Smith, Patsy Sanders, and Becky Stevenson; and four grandchildren, Samantha Lousteau-Cress, Isla Elvin, Finnegan Elvin, and Harrison Elvin.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home, with Bro. Marty Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Yukon Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include: Shawn DeVaney, David Elvin, Ryan Cress, Isaac Smith, Ernie Born Jr. and Tyler Smith.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM.



Food and flowers will be accepted in memory of Mr. Ralph DeVaney.



Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay is in charge of these arrangements.

