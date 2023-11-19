DETWILER, Viola B.



February 24, 1923 - November 14, 2023



Viola passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after suffering a stroke. She lived a long and full life. She was very loved and will be missed terribly.



She was born in Avon, South Dakota on February 24, 1923 to Mary and Henry Buechler. After graduation, she moved to Omaha, NE where she met and married Bernie McCord and had a daughter, Cynthia (Cindi). They divorced and she and her daughter moved to Colorado. She worked for GMAC where she met and married John Detwiler, and they moved to Atlanta, GA in 1964.



Viola was preceded in death by her husband John; her sisters, Edna Buchholz and Rosie Fougner; and her son-in-law, David Embry.



She is survived by her daughter, Cindi McCord Embry; two grandsons, Neal (Megan) and Brett (Jessica) Embry; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Peyton, Theo and Kennedy.



Her service will be on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Duluth. Visitation will be at 1:00-2:00 PM with the service following at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.



On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



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