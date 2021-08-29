DESFORGES, Robin



Robin L. Desforges died on August 20 at A.G. Rhodes at Wesley Woods. He was born February 20, 1936 in Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire, UK. son of Leonard and Margaret (Brunyee) Desforges. He is survived by his sister Jean and Peter Ward of Joondalup, nephew Mark and Inger Ward and niece Lian Gates who live in Perth, Western Australia.



Robin served in the Royal Air Force stationed in Germany and England for nine years. In 1966 Robin moved to Washington D.C. He lived in Miami, FL and Richmond, VA before coming to Atlanta in 1971. He became a US citizen in 1982. Robin worked in retail sales for Regenstein's, Neiman Marcus, Church's Shoes and Louis Vuitton. Robin served as house manager for over 25 years for William and Mary Wayne Dixon of Atlanta. Mary Wayne and Robin remain best friends forever.



Robin will be remembered for his keen wit, impeccable taste in fashion and art, his command of the English language and his cultivated sense of refinement. Plans are being made for gatherings to celebrate Robin's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlanta Botanical Gardens or a favorite charity.

