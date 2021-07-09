Derricote, George

DERRICOTE, Jr., George M.



March 13, 1930 - July 3, 2021



George M, Derricotte Jr. passed away on July 3, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. He is survived by wife, Ann; daughter Tawana (Kenny) Miller; son Eric (Velda) Derricotte; 3 granddaughters Myngtria (Justin) Greathouse, Adria (Jerald) Gaines, Celeste (Jewell Foster) Miller, Grandson Craig Miller. Graveside services will be conducted at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Malory Rd., College Park, GA, on July 12, 2021 at 11 AM.

