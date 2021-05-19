DERR, Elizabeth



Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Derr (Belzel), October 4, 1930- May 14, 2021, died peacefully in Decatur, Georgia where she had resided for the past several years. Prior to moving to Georgia she had resided in Manahawkin, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Derr. Betty was surrounded by her five children during her final week. Betty had a long, full life. She was a woman of integrity and determination. Betty was a devoted member of her church. In previous years she had been a choir member. Although she never was able to travel as far as she would have liked, she often enjoyed many day trips to various locations and events. Betty was an a avid NY Met fan. She also loved bargain hunting. Betty is survived by her five children, Edwin Reeves, Nevada; Linda Reeves and her husband Richard, Florida; Brian Derr, Georgia; Charles Derr and his husband Todd, California; Robert Derr, Pennsylvania. Two granddaughters Cassandra Hollinger and Emily Walley, her husband John and a great-grandson Johnny. Memorial services to be held privately and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude's Children's Hospital.



