DeRosa, Mildred

DEROSA, Mildred "Betty"


Betty, age 100 of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully, Dec. 13, 2021. She was raised in Sudbury and lived in Quincy, MA. prior to moving to Marietta, GA. She became a nurse through the WWII Cadet Nurse Program. Was a Registered Nurse at Quincy City Hospital for 25 years. Survivors include two sons, Lenny DeRosa of Acworth and Bob DeRosa, of Marietta, and one daughter Gerri Lyon, of North Bend, OR: 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of Leo DeRosa, married for 57 years. Her hobbies were gardening, baking, crochet. Betty, of Christian faith was an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.

