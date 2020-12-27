DERMINASIAN, James H. "Jim"



James H. "Jim" DerMinasian, age 60, of St. Augustine, FL passed away on December 20, 2020 at Baptist South in Jacksonville. He was born in Fitchburg, MA and grew up in Concord, MA to the late, Harry and Anita DerMinasian. Jim attended Babson College in Wellesley where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Finance. He was a Senior Vice President at Taurus Management Services LLC and was employed with the company for the past 9 years.



Wherever Jim worked he was genuinely loved and respected. He resided in Cumming, GA for 25 years and recently moved to St. Augustine with his wife and daughter. He was a member of many business clubs and was always furthering his education. Jim had a quick wit and could make people laugh. He would often pop in on relatives which was always welcomed. He was a very social person and quick to meet and befriend his new neighbors. He loved biking, being out in the sun, beach, swimming and weight lifting but more than anything he loved his family.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patricia DerMinasian; daughter, Amanda DerMinasian and brother, Michael DerMinasian with his wife Donna.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home and interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will precede the service from 1:00-2:00 PM.



Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019



St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

