Obituaries

Deriso, Diane

Oct 27, 2023

DERISO (FECHTEL), Diane

Diane Fechtel Deriso, age 82, passed October 7. She is survived by three children, Kathryn Deriso-Schwartz, Leslie Deriso, George T. Deriso, III; and six grandchildren, Kathryn Schwartz Orris, Burgen Schwartz, Webb Schwartz, Chandler Schwartz, Kate Deriso and Lane Deriso. She was born and raised in Atlanta, and graduated from St. Pius. A full Mass is being held October 30, at the Cathedral Christ The King, at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside service at12:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park.




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