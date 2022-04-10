ajc logo
Derby, Doris

1 hour ago

DERBY, Dr. Doris

Funeral services for Dr. Doris A. Derby, of Atlanta will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, with Rev. Dr. Damon P. Williams, Pastor officiating. Dr. Derby will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Dr. Derby will be available for viewing on Monday, from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta 30331, 404-349-3000. Live Streaming available at www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

