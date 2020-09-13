DENT, Peggy Pauline "Polly" Ms. Peggy Pauline "Polly" Dent, 85, of Snellville, GA entered her heavenly home Wednesday, September 9th, 2020. Polly was born in McDuffie County, GA, the 5th of 10 children, to the late Edwin Erwin Dent and Sarah Odessa Corbin Dent. She lived in Lilburn, GA for 30 years before moving in with her niece, Melody Armstrong, Snellville, GA, who took care of her. Most recently she resided in Dogwood Forest Assisted Living facility in Grayson, GA. After graduating from high school, Polly left Thomson and moved to Atlanta where she attended business school. She then worked as a legal secretary for over 50 years, retiring from Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn, & Dial in 2009. Though she lived in Atlanta for most of her life, her heart and history were in Thomson. She shared many stories about her life growing up there. Polly was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church for over 45 years. In addition to being the Treasurer, she also taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a devout Christian with a very strong faith and belief in God. She loved her German Shepherds, Dee Dee and Shep, and also had a great love of traveling, making trips to Greece, Alaska, and Nova Scotia. Though she never had children, she treated all children as if they were her own. She had a giving heart and would help anyone who needed it, even if it meant sacrificing her own welfare. If you ever met Polly, you had a friend for life. She leaves behind her sister, Sandra Dent Swain, of Oxford, GA, along with numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Due to coronavirus concerns, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 o'clock on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson, GA with Pastor Nate Bednar officiating. The family plans to have an additional celebration of her life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Family Association: PO Drawer 2440 Tupelo, MS 38803 https://www.afa.net/support-us/make-a-donation/ Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation: 103 Vision Way Bloomfield, CT 06002 https://fidelco.org/ways-to-give/ Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Peggy Pauline "Polly" Dent.

