DENSON, Altrice E.



Mrs. Altrice E. Denson of Atlanta passed on December 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held on January 2, 2020 11:00 AM here in the chapel. Mrs. Denson will have viewing TODAY from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary at Elizabeth's Chapel 3000 M.L. King, Jr., Drive, SW Atlanta, GA 30311 404-691-3810

