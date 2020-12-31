X

Denson, Altrice

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DENSON, Altrice E.

Mrs. Altrice E. Denson of Atlanta passed on December 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held on January 2, 2020 11:00 AM here in the chapel. Mrs. Denson will have viewing TODAY from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary at Elizabeth's Chapel 3000 M.L. King, Jr., Drive, SW Atlanta, GA 30311 404-691-3810

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.

3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

http://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.