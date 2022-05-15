DENNIS, Willie Ann



A Service honoring the Life and Spirit of Mrs. Willie Ann Dennis of Atlanta, Georgia, who passed May 3, 2022, will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:00 AM, at Rehoboth Community Church, 1423 Akridge Street, NW Atlanta, Georgia, Apostle Felecia Daniel, Pastor, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Legacy Chapel. Survivors are her son, Eric Dennis, Sr.; grandson, Eric Dennis, Jr. (Terione); sister, Helen Harden; three grandchildren, Eric, III, Ayana, and Erione; and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM.



Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273

