DENNIS, Pete



Our family has lost its oldest generation today. Pete Dennis "Pop-Pop" to many was so many things to so many people. He was born in Binghamton, New York in 1927. At 17 he joined the US Navy and served aboard the USS Chanticleer during WWII. Upon coming home, he found two of his lifelong passions: his wife, Doris, and the fire equipment industry. He and Doris would spend the next 60 plus years sailing (boy were there a lot of last place finishes), laughing, dancing, traveling (especially Europe and tracing the family roots), and as he would say, "she would occasionally pretend to let me have my way". Pete stayed in the fire equipment business until we finally got him to retire at 91. He truly loved meeting, talking to, and especially sharing bad jokes with firemen and EMT's across Georgia. Pete leaves behind his daughter D Whatley, son Robert, their spouses Neal Whatley and Anne Dennis, grandchildren, Stephen Whatley, Luis Whatley, John Dennis, and Jamie Jansohn, spouses Kat Whatley, Erick Jansohn, great-grandchildren, Chase and Ashley Whatley and extended daughter Beth Whitfield.



The world was a better place when he was with us.



