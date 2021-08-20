ajc logo
X

Dennis, Doris Mae

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DENNIS, Doris Mae

Ms. Doris Mae Dennis of Atlanta, entered into rest on August 12, 2021. Celebration of Life Saturday, August 21, 2021, 3 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Survivors: sons, Willie James Montgomery, Jr., Willie Fred Montgomery (Belinda), Curtis Gene Montgomery; daughters, Shirley Ann Williams (Terry), Rosa Lee Hardeman, Brenda Joyce Jones (Calvin); sister, Vonnie Mae McCune; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 AM – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Gordon, Amelia
2
Givan, Nehemiah
3
Gloyd, Barbara
4
Harris, Kawan
5
Barnes, Dennis
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top