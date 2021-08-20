DENNIS, Doris Mae



Ms. Doris Mae Dennis of Atlanta, entered into rest on August 12, 2021. Celebration of Life Saturday, August 21, 2021, 3 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Survivors: sons, Willie James Montgomery, Jr., Willie Fred Montgomery (Belinda), Curtis Gene Montgomery; daughters, Shirley Ann Williams (Terry), Rosa Lee Hardeman, Brenda Joyce Jones (Calvin); sister, Vonnie Mae McCune; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 AM – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



