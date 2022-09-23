Denning, Lynda

DENNING (WALKER), Lynda



Lynda Walker Denning, 77, of Powder Springs, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 18, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. Family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Lynda's name to an animal rescue or charity of your choice. Lynda is survived by her loving husband William "Bill" Denning of Powder Springs, GA and her son, Christopher "Chris" Denning of Powder Springs, GA. She was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Julie and Jennifer Denning; brother, Jimmy Walker; nephew, Billy Walker; and parents, Herndon and Jeanette Walker. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between the hour of 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel To express online condolences visit www.mayeswarddobbins.com



