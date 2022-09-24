DENNEHY, Roderick



Roderick Dennehy-Beloved Family Man and Atlanta Attorney Roderick Charles Dennehy, Jr. was born on October 8, 1947 in Norfolk, VA, and died at the age of 74 on September 10, 2022 in Atlanta, GA.



Within his lifetime, he earned the remarkable titles of Husband to his loving wife Noel, and Dad (affectionately, "Daddio") to his daughter Molly and stepson Nick. He was also proud of the monikers "Uncle Rick" to seven nieces and nephews, "Grumpa" to two grandchildren, and "The Treat Man" to eight dogs and two equines. Undoubtedly the patriarch of this affectionate and eccentric family, he is loved and remembered fondly as an exceptionally smart, strong, resilient charmer who was like his beloved Peanut MnMs, equal parts sweet and salty.



For someone who, regrettably self proclaimed, "peaked in high school," he certainly lived an adventurous and accomplished life. He was the first person in history of Virginia high school athletics to letter in and captain all three varsity sports during his sophomore year: football, basketball and baseball. While attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, he enlisted in the Army during the war in Vietnam. He was deployed to Heidelberg, Germany, where he served his country as the Assistant Golf Pro bravely teaching Colonel's wives to play golf. When he returned home, he graduated from both UNC and from the University of Virginia adding "Attorney At Law" to his growing list of accolades. Displays of courage (or hard-headedness) were a theme in his life. In his 30's, Rick bought a 30ft Allied Seawind long-keeled ketch, and, despite not having any previous sailing experience, set sail for a year long expedition. He also narrowly escaped the cartel in open water, fought (and lost to) the laws of physics driving a Mazda Miata across the Rocky Mountains, and is one of the few witnesses of the 6.9 earthquake during Game 3 of the 1987 World Series.



Unfortunately, the later part of his life was marked by health related mis-adventures. Not one to be an underachiever, he successfully received treatment from every unit of the Piedmont Hospital Cardiology services division. Despite his health challenges, he remained a faithful patron and cheerleader of the Ansley Golf Club men's grill and Thursday golf teams.



His legacy includes an appreciation for good grammar, bad jokes, and a stiff martini. May he rest in peace knowing he was deeply loved, revered, and will be remembered by generations to come.



The family is asking for donations to be made in his honor to either the Death with Dignity National Center or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



https://deathwithdignity.org/



https://www.aspca.org/



