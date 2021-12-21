Dennard, Sam

DENNARD, Jr., Sam



Dr. Sam F. Dennard, Jr. of Morrow, passed away on December 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held after the holidays at Pineview Cemetery in Pineview, GA. Dr. Dennard worked for Houston County and Wilcox County school systems and later retired from Clayton County Board of Education after 35 years.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sannie S. Dennard. He will be lovingly remembered and survived by his son, David Dennard and daughter-in-law, Paris Reneé Dennard of Morrow; granddaughters, Elizabeth Lee Dennard-Hensley and husband, Taylor Hensley of Silver Springs, MD., and Marisa Marie Dennard of Morrow; numerous nieces and nephews in Louisiana, South Carolina, and throughout the Eastern Seaboard.



