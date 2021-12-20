Dennard, Sam

Hamburger icon
DENNARD, Jr., Sam

Dr. Sam F. Dennard, Jr. of Morrow, passed away on December 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held after the holidays at Pineview Cemetery in Pineview, GA. Dr. Dennard worked for Houston County and Wilcox County school systems and later retired from Clayton County Board of Education after 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sannie S. Dennard. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, David Dennard (Paris) of Morrow; granddaughters, Elizabeth Lee Dennard-Hensley (Taylor) of Silver Springs, MD., and Marisa Marie Dennard of Morrow; numerous nieces and nephews in Louisiana and South Carolina.




