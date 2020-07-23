DENLEY, Walter Edward Walter Edward Denley of Smyrna, GA, passed away at his home on July 17, 2020. Walt was born in New Albany, MS in May 1937. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1955 and, following a tour in the Air Force, went on to serve 35 years with the Federal Aviation Administration. Walt took great joy in helping others, especially through charity work and volunteering, including over 2000 hours spent making and delivering meals during his decade of service with Meals on Wheels. Walt was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Susan Bogart Denley, his daughter, Kathy Mendillo and his sister, Mary Jo Wells. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Stabler and husband, David, his son, Mike Denley, his three grandchildren, Ariel Cook, Raven Stabler and Connor Stabler, and his sister, Judy Kerr and husband, Larry. Friends and family are invited to visit Walt's virtual memorial at https://walterdenley.muchloved.com/. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Save the Children via the memorial site or directly through their website at https://www.savethechildren.org/.



