DENARD, Vienna



Mrs. Vienna Lula Thorn Denard, 89, of Metter, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2021. Graveside Services were held Sunday, April 11, 2021, 2:00 PM at Burton Chapel Cemetery, Tindal Road, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830. Vienna Lula Thorn Denard was born on June 23, 1931 to the late Naomi A. and Ulysses S. Thorn. Vienna is survived by her first cousins; Benjamin Malone of Pennsylvania, Mary Lane of New York, Doris Burns and Nanette Morgan of Georgia and many second cousins. Phinazee and Son Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Ms. Vienna Lula Thorn Denard.