DEMMOND, Josephine Acton Keeter



February 8, 1930 -



October 30, 2022



Josephine K. Demmond, went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2022. She wore many hats in her lifetime: a beloved wife, mother of 4, grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 6 and twice survivor of Breast Cancer. Jo was born in Savannah, GA and attended Savannah Highschool and summer classes at Armstrong College while living in Savannah. She also attended University of Georgia, where she got her taste of Drama and Theatre. Jo was a Principal Actor for The Academy Theatre of Atlanta for many years, and acted in local commercials. She finished her B.A. in Teaching, a Masters in Education and a PhD. in "Dramatic Techniques in The Classroom" later in life at Georgia State University while she lived in Atlanta. Often called "Doc Jo" by those who loved her as a teacher in Fulton County, Camden County and Glynn County Georgia, she has many beloved students who kept in touch through Facebook, Christmas Cards, visits and phone calls. She taught for over 30 years. While living in Camden County, Jo helped to develop a Community Theatre called Crooked Rivers, where she Directed, wrote and even acted in the productions. She was also a member of Kingsland First United Methodist Church and often participated in Church Dramas and Dramatic Readings. Jo was a seasoned traveler throughout her lifetime. She visited Greece, Turkey, the Holy Land, Japan and even taught English in China for a Semester!



Jo is survived by her 4 children, Edward Carson Demmond, III (Trey), Jonathan Knox Demmond (Knox), Julia Freeman Bettis, and Jane Demmond Seaman; as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be buried in the Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah at the Demmond Family plot.



Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at Bonaventure Funeral Home Chapel, Savannah, Georgia on Saturday, November 19, 2022 beginning at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Susan Komen Breast Cancer Research, your local Community Drama/Arts venue or United Methodist Children's Home.

