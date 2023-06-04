X

Demmers, Erik

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DEMMERS, Erik Lucas

Erik Lucas Demmers, a man with a very big heart, moved on to his next adventure on April 27, 2023, at the age of 43. Erik grew up in Atlanta, GA, and attended Mary Lin Elementary, Inman Middle School, Grady and Druid Hills High schools, and Georgia State University.

For those who knew him, Erik was one of the brightest lights in the universe. He was a truly kind and generous man, who took care of anyone who was fortunate enough to be in his orbit. He was a talented artist and photographer, who loved nature and being outdoors.

Erik was dearly loved by his family, and a celebration of life is planned for a later date at the Williams family farm in Newborn, Georgia. Those wishing to honor his memory with a donation, may choose their favorite charity or Habitat for Humanity. A legacy record is maintained by the West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Airport workers march to Delta headquarters, push for higher pay11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
11h ago

Hundreds help remember WSB’s Jovita Moore at inaugural 5K fundraiser
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Lamar, Jesse
Snow, Leonard
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
9h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top