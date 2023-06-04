DEMMERS, Erik Lucas



Erik Lucas Demmers, a man with a very big heart, moved on to his next adventure on April 27, 2023, at the age of 43. Erik grew up in Atlanta, GA, and attended Mary Lin Elementary, Inman Middle School, Grady and Druid Hills High schools, and Georgia State University.



For those who knew him, Erik was one of the brightest lights in the universe. He was a truly kind and generous man, who took care of anyone who was fortunate enough to be in his orbit. He was a talented artist and photographer, who loved nature and being outdoors.



Erik was dearly loved by his family, and a celebration of life is planned for a later date at the Williams family farm in Newborn, Georgia. Those wishing to honor his memory with a donation, may choose their favorite charity or Habitat for Humanity. A legacy record is maintained by the West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory.



