DELONY, Lillian



Lillian Delony of Decatur died February 22, 2021. She was 102.



A native Atlantan, Ms. Delony worked for Bland Terry Specialty Men's Shoes her entire professional career, eventually becoming Vice President of Financial Operations. She retired in 1982.



During World War II, Ms. Delony served as a WAC in the Women's Army Corp, where she was trained in map reading and land navigation. She ultimately achieved the rank of Captain.



Ms. Delony was an active volunteer throughout her life. She served more than 25 years with the Women's Auxiliary at Emory University Hospital, and also worked with the Red Cross, the Fernbank Natural History Museum and Wesley Woods Terrace.



Ms. Delony was also a musician, playing the violin with the Atlanta Community Orchestra, the Dekalb Community Orchestra, and the Agnes Scott Orchestra, After her retirement she co-founded the Intermezzo String Quartet which frequently played at special events around Atlanta.



Ms. Delony is survived by two nieces: Shawn Sudia and her husband Paul Skehan; and Shelly Sudia and her husband Terry Spahr. She is also survived by two grand-nephews, Matthew Sudia and Alex DeVitry, as well as a cousin, Anne McCranie.



Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Ms. Delony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

