Dellinger, James

DELLINGER, Jr., James Ray



James "Jim" Ray Dellinger, Jr., age 92, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023.



Jim was born on March 8, 1930 in Atlanta, GA. He was the son of the late James Ray Dellinger, Sr. and Evelyn Satterfield Dellinger.



Jim is preceded in death by his son, James Ray Dellinger, III; daughters, Carolyn Virginia Dellinger and Deborah Gray Dellinger; grandson, James Randall Roe; and former wife, Gay Pettit Dellinger.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Judy Padgett Dellinger; daughters, Dee Bishop, Marlu (Gil) Dellinger Spencer and Amanda (Greg) Dellinger-Allen; grandchildren, James Ray Dellinger, IV, Victoria August Holmes, Timothy Luke Ruff, Thomas Jacob Hemphill, Leah Kathleen Mader, Joshua Ray Bishop, Jamie Lee Tucker, Carter Dellinger Bishop, Riley Palmer Graves, Harlow Everly Winter Allen, Callaway Quinn Allen and Monroe McCartney Allen; great-grandchildren, Gray Holmes, Scarlett Holmes, baby girl Tucker due in April, Landon Ruff, Caden Mader, Brenon Mader, James Dellinger, V, Owen Dellinger, Thomas Hemphill, Ruby Hemphill, and James Hemphill; fur babies, Lexie and Bitsy Dellinger.



Jim is a 1948 graduate of Cartersville High School, and a 1953 graduate of Georgia Tech with a B.S. in Industrial Management. He played on the Georgia Tech football team and was a member of the 1952 National Championship team.



After graduating from Georgia Tech he served until 1955 with the Army Chemical Corps as aide de camp to the Commanding General of the Army Chemical Center. From 1955-1956 he taught science, physics, and math at Cartersville High School.



For the rest of his life he devoted his time and energy to the success of the family companies. At various times he served as President of New Riverside Ochre Co, Inc, and Chairman of the Board, NRP and Dellinger Management Services, LLC. He described himself as a third-generation miner. But to his friends and business associates he was so much more than just a miner. He was an outstanding community leader, business person, major employer and a kind gentleman.



He has been a member of the Rotary club for more than 70 years. In addition to being a member of the Georgia Mining Association, he was a member of multiple local civic clubs including head of the GA chapter of the American Cancer Association. He was on the 2022-2023 Board of Trustees for the Georgia Tech Foundation and served on the Bobby Dodd Selection Committee for Coach of the Year.



Jim loved Georgia Tech and he loved golf!! In a fitting tribute to combine these two passions, the Georgia Tech golf facility is housed on the ground level of the Northwest stands of Bobby Dodd Stadium, and named The Dellinger Golf Center.



Jim also dearly loved the Cartersville Country Club. He spent countless hours there playing golf, joking around with his buddies, and enjoying meals with family and friends.



He enjoyed spending time at the beach in St. Simons Island, GA and at the mountains in Highlands, NC.



Jim loved Bartow County and Bartow County loved him. His kind and generous spirit will be missed by all.



The family would especially like to thank his longtime caregivers and the nurses and doctors at Piedmont-Cartersville Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, February 4th at Sam Jones Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Green and Rev. Lathem Postell officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.



Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from twelve o'clock in the afternoon until two-thirty on Saturday February 4, 2023 in the Family Life Center at Sam Jones Methodist Church. Jim will lie in state in the Sanctuary until the hour of service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made in Jim's honor to Sam Jones Methodist Church or The American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or The Boyscouts of America at www.scouting.org.



Condolences for the family at www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register book.



Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA

