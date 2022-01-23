DELLING, Georgann



January 3, 2022



Georgann was born August 24, 1929 the only child of George and Lilian Orr Veeder in Ft. Worth, TX. They moved to Akron, OH where she attended Our Lady of the Elms school, then to Coral Gables, Florida in 1940. She graduated from St. Theresa High School, and the University of Miami in 1951, where she participated in intramural spots, synchronized swimming, modern dance and various school activities. Her Delta Zeta Sorority membership was enjoyed during undergraduate and alumnae years.



She met Charles H. Evans, Jr. during her college years, they married in 1951 and had six children. During these years she was active in the St. Theresa Home and School Association and The Villager's, an historic preservation group in Miami. After Mr. Evans died in 1978, she attended Florida International University where she received a Master's of Science in School Psychology.



Georgann married Henry W. Delling in 1981 and moved to Mountain View, CA where they lived for nine years. While there she was active in Alto--View Newcomers Club and Assistance League of Los Altos and served on their boards. After Hank's retirement they moved to the Atlanta area. There she became active in the Roswell Newcomers Club and affiliated with Assistance League of Atlanta. Her love of books lead her to be a constant reader. Bridge was an important interest and she played bridge for many years with friends in the area. Each morning she worked the daily crossword puzzle. St Thomas Aquinas church groups brought her much pleasure. Hank and Georgann lived in Roswell for sixteen years before down-sizing to Alpharetta.



She is survived by her beloved family which meant so much to her: Barbara Evans Lake (Lloyd) of Woodstock, GA, Charles Steven Evans of Alpharetta, GA, David John Evans (Jeannine) and Laura Evans Bailey (John Barlett ) of Davie, FL, grandchildren Michael Divine (Dia) , Jessica Lake, Stephanie Lake, Tiffini Evans, Brooke Bailey and step-grandsons Anthony Morris, Ian Barlett. She also had eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two stepdaughters Lee Delling and Carol Delling of Boise, Idaho, and two step-granddaughters Lindsey and Amy Sonderhouse. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 33 years, son Michael Veeder Evans, daughter Karen Ann Evans and grandson Sean Matthew Divine.



The funeral will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 535 Rucker Rd., Alpharetta on March 4th at 10:00 AM. with a reception held in the parish hall. There will be a private burial where she will be interred with her husband Hank Delling at GA National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



In lieu of flowers, please choose the charity of your choice or St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

